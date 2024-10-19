Akhtar Mengal refuses to support constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), has alleged that two of his party’s senators have been abducted along with their families, adding that he will not support constitutional amendments currently being discussed in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media outside Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad, Mengal expressed outrage over the government’s handling of the situation, questioning why the constitutional changes were being rushed without public transparency.

Mengal further claimed that the family of a female senator had been held hostage to force her attendance at a luncheon with the Prime Minister.

“Is this what respect for the vote looks like?” he asked, adding that it is unacceptable for members of parliament and their families to be subjected to threats and intimidation.

The BNP leader vowed not to participate in any talks on the amendments until his missing senators are safely returned.

He criticised the secrecy surrounding the proposed changes, calling it an attack on democracy and questioning the role of external forces in the matter.

Mengal has stated that his party will consult with the opposition alliance regarding the amendments, maintaining that no constitutional change should be forced under duress.