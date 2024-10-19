Army’s role in peace, uplift highlighted at interactive session with Corps Commander Peshawar

SWAT: Students and faculty from the University of Swat, University of Malakand, University of Shangla, University of Buner, College of Dentistry Swat and Jahanzeb College Swat recently engaged in a thought-provoking interactive session with Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Omar Ahmed Bukhari, in Swat.

The discussion mainly focused on the law and order, highlighting the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps’ and administration’s vital roles in maintaining peace and contributing to development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, Lt-Gen Bukhari emphasized the younger generation’s critical role in ensuring peace and development, stressing responsible tech and social media usage.

University of Swat Vice Chancellor Prof-Dr Hassan Sher praised the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North for their exemplary peacekeeping and educational efforts. This collaborative engagement fosters mutual understanding, promoting a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.