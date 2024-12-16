Petrol rate unchanged, high-speed diesel slashed by Rs3.05 per litre

New price of high-speed diesel at Rs255.38 per litre for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced fuel price adjustments for the next fortnight, with petrol prices remaining unchanged, however, the price of high-speed diesel reduced by Rs3.05 per litre, effective from midnight Sunday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs252.10 per litre.

However, the government has decided to reduce the price of high-speed diesel by Rs3.05 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs255.38 per litre.

The prices of kerosene and light diesel were also reduced, with kerosene now priced at Rs161.66 per litre, down by Rs3.32, and light diesel at Rs148.95 per litre, a decrease of Rs2.78.

The statement said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products as per variation in the oil price in the international market.

Diesel is mainly used in transport and agriculture sectors and the reduction will have a disinflationary impact on consumers.

The announcement follows a previous price hike for petrol and diesel in early December, with petrol increasing by Rs3.72 per litre and high-speed diesel rising by 3.29 rupees per litre.

In addition, light diesel oil was reduced by 48 paisa per litre, bringing the new price to Rs151.73. Kerosene oil was also made cheaper by 62 paisa per litre, now priced at Rs164.98.

The Ministry of Finance’s latest notification states that these revised prices will come into effect at midnight and will remain valid for the next 15 days.