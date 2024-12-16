Angelina Jolie makes stunning appearance at ‘Maria’ screening

Angelina Jolie stunned onlookers in an all-black look at the screening of her new movie, Maria, in London.

The 49-year-old actress, who has been on press tour for her latest biopic, detailed her feelings for the film on Saturday, December 14th after the screening.

The Maleficent star was seen in a sleek black velvet two-piece, based on a long sleeved top and trousers.

Jolie looked radiant as she talked about biographical psychological drama film based on opera singer Maria Callas at The Ham Yard Hotel.

The newly-released movie has already created buzz for the Oscars next year, and the Girl, Interrupted actress appeared in high spirits as she discussed the project, sitting alongside Guy Hendrix Dyas, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Steven Knight, on stage.

This comes after Jolie revealed that she “nearly fainted” during the filming of Maria.

The actress fully immersed herself in the world of Callas before shooting, taking Italian lessons and studying footage of the iconic opera singer to perfect her graceful posture and lyrical speaking voice.

Opening up about her experience, Jolie said, “When I first started singing, I was faint after almost every time I sang. I just couldn’t quite grasp that my body wasn’t strong enough.”

“It’s like an athlete – it’s one of the most physically demanding things you can do.”