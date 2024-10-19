Ben Affleck was recently spotted with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner at a family event in Brentwood, which was also attended by his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, according to photos published by DailyMail.com. The event, held on October 18, saw both Affleck and Lopez with their respective children, but reports suggest Lopez managed to avoid any direct interaction with Affleck.

Photos show Affleck walking alongside Garner and their child, Fin, while Lopez was seen separately, walking with her child, Emme. The trio appeared to keep their distance, with Lopez reportedly “narrowly avoiding an awkward run-in” with her ex-husband. The nature of the event was not immediately clear, but it underscored the complexities of co-parenting and blended family dynamics.

Lopez, dressed in a stylish gray jumpsuit paired with tan heels, attended the event with Emme and a couple of friends. Emme is one of Lopez’s twins, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The couple’s other twin, Max, was not seen in the photos. Meanwhile, Affleck and Garner, who share three children, appeared dressed down for the occasion. Their eldest child, Violet, was not present, as she is currently attending Yale University in Connecticut.

Lopez and Affleck filed for divorce in August, with their separation reportedly dating back to April. According to TMZ, Lopez is not seeking spousal support, and she filed for divorce without hiring an attorney. The couple, who reunited and married in 2022, have rarely been seen together since their separation, although they were photographed earlier this fall during a family brunch in Beverly Hills. Despite Page Six reporting they were seen holding hands and kissing at that brunch, no photos emerged to verify those claims.

Lopez, known for her jumpsuit fashion choices, has been seen in similar outfits before, including a black jumpsuit during a vacation in the Hamptons this summer. The recent outing highlighted the continued public interest in the estranged couple’s interactions as they navigate their divorce.

Despite Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s seemingly close relationship, Garner has been in a steady relationship with businessman John Miller, according to People magazine. Garner and Miller have been dating since 2018, following her divorce from Affleck. While the couple briefly split, they have since reunited, with sources confirming that they rekindled their romance around the time Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20.

“Jen is very happy that they are back together,” a source told People in 2023, emphasizing Garner’s contentment in her relationship with Miller. He is the chairman of Cali Group, a company that focuses on technology-driven ventures, including Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 fast-casual burger restaurants called Caliburger. Miller’s innovative vision for automated dining, powered by artificial intelligence and robotics, was spotlighted at the 2017 Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit in London, according to Fast Casual.

Garner and Miller’s low-key relationship contrasts with the public attention surrounding her co-parenting dynamics with Affleck. Though they share three children and are frequently seen together, Garner has firmly moved on with Miller, focusing on her personal happiness and a life beyond her past with Affleck.