Two khawarij eliminated, 5 apprehended during Pishin and Zhob IBOs

Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three suicide vests were seized: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed and five others were apprehended in two separate operations against Fitna al Khawarij conducted in Balochistan’s Pishin and Zhob districts, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a successful intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces yesterday in Pishin on the reported presence of militants.

“During the operation, five khawarij were apprehended and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three suicide vests were seized.”

“Apprehended khawarij were involved in multiple terrorist attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians,” the ISPR highlighted.

In a similar operation conducted in Balochistan’s Zhob district, “two khawarij were sent to hell” during a fire exchange with security forces,” the press release added.

“In ensuing sanitisation of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity,” it said.

Security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace, the ISPR asserted.

PM, president pat security forces on the back

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces for the successful operation, appreciating their professionalism in conducting operations against terrorists.

In their separate statements, the two leaders said the entire nation stands side by side with the security forces in foiling designs of the country’s foes and eradicating terrorism from Pakistani soil, Radio Pakistan reported.

President Zardari expressed the state’s determination to continue operations against terrorism, adding that the forces were fighting “valiantly”.

“The entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism,” he said.

Pakistan has been grappling with a sharp uptick in the number of terrorist attacks, especially on the security forces and other law enforcement agencies, mainly in Balochistan and KP provinces.

The attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Last week, at least 21 miners were killed and six injured in an attack by miscreants on a private coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area. In August, a spate of deadly terror attacks across the province claimed at least 50 lives.