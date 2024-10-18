PTI all set to stage countrywide protests for release of Imran Khan tomorrow

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will stage country-wide protests on Friday for the release of its founder Imran Khan and other party leaders and workers and against the ban on meeting of lawyers with the incarcerated leader in jail.

The PTI, in a statement issued here, stated its leaders held a meeting in which they decided to hold a country-wide protest. It was agreed to make every possible effort to block the way of amendment in both houses of the parliament, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would stage massive protest Friday (tomorrow) to press their demand for the release of party founder Imran Khan and all the detained workers.

In a message to party workers, Gandapur said that PTI would stage countrywide protest after Friday prayers.

“We are not allowed to meet the party founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail and we’ll hold protest for his release,” said CM Gandapur.

He added that protest would also be staged against the constitutional amendment that the government is planning to bring in the parliament.

“We’ll protect the constitution at any cost,” he said.

On the other hand, the party’s political committee demanded the release of Aleema Khanum and Uzma Khanum, sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, advocate Intizar Hussain Panjotha, Azam Swati and all the arrested leaders, workers and members of parliament, including the president of Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan.

The PTI asked the regional organizations to hold a peaceful protest at districts’ headquarters after Friday prayers. The government’s attempt to distort the Constitution through the constitutional amendment is not acceptable, it said.

The statement said both houses of parliament have agreed to make every possible effort to block the way of amendment and demanded the release of Imran Khan.