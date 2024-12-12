SC Constitutional Bench dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s Constitutional Bench on Thursday dismissed a set of petitions challenging the SC Practice Procedure Ordinance, ruling that it has already lapsed after enactment of the law.

The Constitutional Bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan ruled that the Parliament has enacted laws regarding practice procedures and the ordinance stood lapsed.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that the ordinance would automatically lapse with the enactment of the law. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that Parliament has enacted laws regarding practice procedures after the ordinance.

The petitions were filed by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar, Afrasiab Khattak, Ihtisham Haq, and Akmal Bari, among others.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar added that the committee formed under the ordinance has ceased to exist but its decisions are protected.

Regarding the President of Pakistan’s authority to issue ordinances, Justice Mandokhail pointed out that the Constitution grants the President this power.

Earlier, the PTI chairman challenged the presidential Ordinance, seeking to declare it unconstitutional.

The petition sought to restrain the formation of a new Practice and Procedure Committee until the petition is heard and requested that the old committee be allowed to function during the hearing of the petition.

Additionally, the federal government, law ministry, and secretary to the president were made respondents in the petition.