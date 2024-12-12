Gohar says PTI not to set any precondition for talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday that if this time the party held talks with the government, these would be without pre-conditions.

He said the party would not say to the government that first it should meet its specific demand before the talks could begin. “However, there will be points on which both sides will have a discussion,” he clarified.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the PTI chairman said that the party leaders and workers would pray for those killed at D-Chowk in Islamabad on the night between November 26 and November 27 on December 15 on the call given by the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

When a reporter asked him what he made of contradictory statements issued by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Barrister Gohar said that this was a routine in politics.

“But we should not allow such statements to distract our attention from the target we have set out to achieve.”

Also on Thursday, while talking to reporters at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), PTI stalwart Sher Afzal Marwat said that negotiations between the party and the government were about to begin.

“National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is a respectable person. PTI trusts him. It will be a good omen if he plays the role of a bridge between the party and the government,” he added.