PTI moves LHC to ban Punjab CM’s ‘hateful’ speeches against PTI founder, workers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) held a hearing on a petition seeking a ban on Punjab Chief Minister’s speeches against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petitioner’s counsel argued that a certified copy of the Supreme Court’s decision was attached to the petition, yet the court staff raised an objection.

In response, the court stated, “We will summon the concerned staff member who raised the objection.”

Justice Farooq Haider presided over the hearing on a petition filed by PTI Vice President Akmal Khan Bari. The court summoned the High Court official responsible for the objection.

The petition names the chairman of PEMRA and others as respondents. The petitioner alleges that the Chief Minister of Punjab is delivering hate-filled speeches against PTI’s founder and the party, which incite anger among party workers.

The plea requests the court to direct the PEMRA chairman to ban the broadcast of the Chief Minister’s speeches containing hate speech.