IHC disposes of plea seeking Bushra’s bail cancellation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II reference, the wife of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

During the hearing, judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb told Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for Bushra, that if his client would not appear in the trial court, the latter could cancel her bail.

“Safdar sab, you should take cases like these seriously,” the judge remarked.

Barrister Safdar informed the judge that there had been 15 hearings of the case since October 23. “It appears that the court is in a rush.”

The judge asked him about the occasions on which Bushra was granted exemption from appearance in the court.

The lawyer replied that the first time his client was granted an exemption was on November 5. “She appeared at the next hearing on November 8. There was no hearing on November 12. And on November 14, she was granted another exemption.”

He went on to say that there were three hearings of the cases involving Bushra.

Justice Aurangzeb ordered Barrister Safdar to provide to the IHC the trial court’s order sheet so that it could know on which dates the former first lady was granted an exemption.

The8 judge also ordered him to inform about the number of hearings at which the former PM’s wife did not appear in court after she was granted bail.