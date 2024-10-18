NATIONAL

Maulana Fazl warns govt against consequences for arrests, intimidation of opposition MPs

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman late Thursday night warned the government against consequences for arrests and threatening of Parliamentarians from the opposition benches and said that if these threatening tactics would go on, then his party would make a final decision.

Addressing the media after a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on the Constitutional Amendments proposals, Maulana Fazl said that his talks with the government coalition parties were going on right track and there was no need to hurl threats to the opposition Members of the Parliament (MPs).

“Our lawmaker has been threatened while daughter in law of Shah Mahmood Qureshi was picked up last night. Now Akhtar Mengal has complained that his party lawmakers are being threatened. We will ask the govt why such tactics when talks are on. If they don’t behave, then we will disrupt talks with them,” he asserted.

He said that he had convened party’s parliamentary party meeting and gave a specific direction for vote on the Constitutional Amendment and all MPs would follow it.

He said that his talks with the PTI leaders remained fruitful and both parties agreed on major points. He said talks would continue for few more days. The Maulana said that the JUI-F had already rejected the government draft proposals and will do the same if the government did not agree to their proposals.

He said that his party was against person specific lawmaking and would not become a part of any lawmaking to benefit or target any individual.

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan said that his party delegation held fruitful discussions with the JUI chief and they had also shared PTI’s proposed amendments with the Maulana.

“We will consult with Imran Khan today and will come out with the party’s decision,” he said.

 

Previous article
PTI all set to stage countrywide protests for release of Imran Khan tomorrow
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

DP, Sheikhoo Steel emerge triumphant in Pink Polo Cup 2024

LAHORE: Diamond Paints and Sheikhoo Steel secured victorious in their respective matches on the third day of the Pink Polo Cup 2024 being played...

PM Shehbaz, President ‘fine-tunes’ strategy for constitutional amends

BNP-M’s chief likely to return to Pakistan tomorrow

Iranian Ambassador felicitates Pakistan on successfully hosting SCO-CHG Summit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.