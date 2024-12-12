Entertainment

Selena Gomez announces engagement with Benny Blanco Selena Gomez

By Agencies

Selena Gomez sent friends and fans into a frenzy with delightful news.

On Wednesday, December 11, the Calm Down hitmaker took to her Instagram account to announce her engagement with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Forever begins now,” Gomez, 32, captioned a photo flaunting a massive marquise-cut diamond ring on her finger.

Blanco, whom the two-time Grammy-winning songstress had been dating since July 2023, added to the excitement with a cheeky comment, “Hey, wait… that’s my wife.”

The now-engaged couple sparked romance rumours around October 2023. The Rare Beauty mogul then confirmed her romance with Blanco in a series of comments to fans on Instagram.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she commented on a since-deleted Instagram post by a fan account.

During that time, the Who Says songstress further revealed that she had been dating Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, for half a year.

“It’s been 6 months, bb,” she replied to a fan.

After confirming her romance in the comments section, on December 15, Gomez went Instagram official with Blanco.

Since then, the two have been photographed on several dates, including their courtside appearance in January, the 2024 Emmys, and many more.

Agencies
Agencies

