‘Abducted’ wife of PTI’s Zain Qureshi returns home safely

MULTAN: The wife of PTI leader Zain Qureshi returned home safely on Thursday after being reportedly abducted by masked men.

The news was confirmed by Zain Qureshi’s sister, Mahnam Kabir, who took to social media to announce her sister-in-law’s safe arrival. PTI leader Mehrbanu Qureshi also shared a photo of her sister-in-law, reinforcing the news of her safe return.

The incident occurred yesterday when Mehrbanu Qureshi reported that her sister-in-law was forcibly taken from her vehicle by unknown individuals dressed in plain clothes.

According to her account, two cars blocked the vehicle of Zain Qureshi’s wife near their residence, and the masked assailants forcibly pulled her out.

This alarming incident has drawn significant attention, especially given the context of ongoing threats faced by the Qureshi family over the past year and a half. Mehrbanu emphasized the resilience of their family, stating, “Despite all the threats and cruel measures, we will not be broken.

They may use such tactics, but we will not be afraid of them. We will hold them accountable for their actions.”

The abduction of Zain Qureshi’s wife marks a troubling episode for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and raises concerns about the safety of its members amid a tumultuous political landscape. Further investigations into the incident are expected as authorities respond to the public outcry surrounding the case.