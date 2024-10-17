Opposition leader claims Punjab CM is politicising incidents to distract from governance failures

ISLAMABAD: Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, the Leader of the Punjab Assembly, has accused Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of using a charge sheet against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during her recent press conference to divert attention from her governance failures.

Speaking at a press conference alongside fellow assembly members at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday, Bhachar expressed concerns over the politicization of both private and government institutions. He highlighted that despite the allegations aimed at the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) and PTI, members of the ruling party have confirmed that an incident did take place, contradicting statements made by law enforcement.

Bhachar criticized Maryam Nawaz for her leadership over the past eight months, claiming that her administration has focused solely on conducting arrests and raids targeting PTI members.

He invoked past events, questioning the treatment of female PTI leaders, and urged the Chief Minister to engage with students rather than present individuals not connected to the protests at her press events.

The opposition leader denounced the classification of PTI as a terrorist organization, asserting that the party is standing against authoritarian practices.

He further alleged that Maryam Nawaz is instigating unrest in Punjab with her remarks and raised alarms about the deteriorating law and order situation, referencing the reported abduction of the PTI Deputy Parliamentary Leader’s wife.

Bhachar emphasized that PTI does not advocate for any child to break the law. He also alleged that the Punjab government is monitoring journalists covering the protests, warning that the actions of the government may lead to a drift toward martial law, with potential constitutional amendments posing a risk.

In a previous statement, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz dismissed allegations regarding a purported rape incident at a private college in Lahore, describing them as fabrications. She labeled PTI a “terrorist organization” for allegedly orchestrating a conspiracy and misusing children to spread misinformation.

According to her, PTI-affiliated journalists and vloggers falsely presented a young girl as a witness, claiming she heard noises and saw locked rooms in the college basement, which led to a call to Rescue 1122.