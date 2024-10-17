Punjab Info Minister alleges PTI’s involvement in student unrest, propaganda

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party encouraged students to incite unrest through its official social media channels.

In her reaction to Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar’s press conference, Bukhari stated that members of the Insaf Student Wing were found engaged in violent acts and vandalism, as reported by Express News.

Bukhari remarked, “Bhachar Sahib, you’re not as innocent as you try to appear.” She further alleged that former officials of the Insaf Student Wing incited students to engage in these activities, claiming there is video evidence to support her assertions.

The Minister accused PTI of maliciously plotting to defame a young girl and her family, which she said led to the mobilization of students for protests.

Highlighting PTI’s history of targeting women, Bukhari noted that both she and Maryam Nawaz have frequently been victims of such vile propaganda.

Despite the tensions, she assured that the situation across various Punjab cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala, remains normal, with police actively maintaining peace and order.

Bukhari warned that any attempt to disrupt peace in Punjab or spread unrest would not be tolerated, stating that individuals involved in spreading fake information and propaganda would face strict action, regardless of their profession.

Earlier, opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar criticized Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for issuing a charge sheet against PTI in her press conference, claiming it was an attempt to cover up her government’s poor performance. Bhachar accused the ruling party of politicizing private and government institutions.

His comments came after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rejected allegations of a rape incident at a private college in Lahore, labeling them as fabricated. She referred to PTI as “terrorists” for allegedly orchestrating the conspiracy and using children to disseminate misinformation.

Maryam also mentioned that PTI-aligned journalists and vloggers falsely presented a girl as an eyewitness, who claimed to have heard noises and seen locked rooms in the basement, prompting a call to Rescue 1122.