Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 goes live

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1, on Thursday successfully became operational under the facilitation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s space and digital development, as it aims to enhance the country’s communication infrastructure.

The satellite will provide various services, including television broadcasting, community internet, and tele-education, which are expected to support local industries and expand connectivity.

By increasing internet access in remote areas, the satellite aligns with the government’s vision for a Digital Pakistan.

In line with these advancements, Pakistan has improved its ranking by 14 points in the United Nations E-Governance Development Index, moving from 150 in 2022 to 136 this year.

The success of PAKSAT-MM1 is anticipated to further drive progress in Pakistan’s IT sector and digital growth efforts.