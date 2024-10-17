JI lashes out at ruling coalition for ‘unjust’ constitutional amendment deal

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch on Thursday criticized the major political parties’ leaders for reaching what he called an “unjust” deal in the name of a constitutional amendment.

In a statement on Thursday, Baloch questioned why Prime Minister Shehbaz was being pressured by coalition partners to proceed with the amendment.

Baloch asserted that the proposed amendment has malicious intent, claiming it would pave the way for horse-trading and contribute to further political instability. He added that such changes would undermine the political system and harm the democratic process.

He also spoke on the government’s recent hints of normalizing relations with India after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, which was attended by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Baloch emphasized that JI firmly rejects any attempt to normalize relations with India under the guise of international cooperation through the SCO summit.