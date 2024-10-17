NATIONAL

JI lashes out at ruling coalition for ‘unjust’ constitutional amendment deal

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch on Thursday criticized the major political parties’ leaders for reaching what he called an “unjust” deal in the name of a constitutional amendment.

In a statement on Thursday, Baloch questioned why Prime Minister Shehbaz was being pressured by coalition partners to proceed with the amendment.

Baloch asserted that the proposed amendment has malicious intent, claiming it would pave the way for horse-trading and contribute to further political instability. He added that such changes would undermine the political system and harm the democratic process.

He also spoke on the government’s recent hints of normalizing relations with India after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, which was attended by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Baloch emphasized that JI firmly rejects any attempt to normalize relations with India under the guise of international cooperation through the SCO summit.

Previous article
Fawad lauds Maulana Fazl’s efforts to safeguard the constitution
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Diddy raped woman as ‘payback’ for suggesting he murdered Tupac: Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued by a woman who claims he orchestrated her gang-rape as payback for suggesting he had something to do...

Drake to rekindle romance with Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck divorce?

One Direction fans hold vigil for Liam Payne outside hotel where he died

Prince William responds to criticism of Royal privilege in latest film

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.