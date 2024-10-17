Fawad lauds Maulana Fazl’s efforts to safeguard the constitution

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday praised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his efforts in “genuinely protecting” the constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking to media outside Islamabad’s accountability court, Chaudhry commended Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance on constitutional amendments, which he discussed after meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and other senior political leaders, including former President Asif Ali Zardari, as part of consultations on the proposed constitutional package.

Chaudhry, a lawyer by profession, noted that Maulana’s perspective aligns closely with the views of the legal community and those advocating for democracy. He emphasized the importance of upholding the judiciary’s independence, warning that without the support of lawyers and judges, the country risks sliding back into dictatorship. He added that people already face injustice in the courts and that the nation looks to Maulana for leadership.

Chaudhry further suggested that Maulana could play a key role in persuading the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to adopt his position. He also claimed that Maulana currently leads the grand opposition alliance, with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following his guidance.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhry appeared before the accountability court in connection with the Jehlum Road Irregularity case, which was adjourned until November 11.