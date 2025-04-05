CM Maryam directs establishment of 13 ‘new Sahulat Bazaars’ across Punjab

Punjab CM asks district admins to allocate land for convenience markets

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to ensure early completion of 13 new convenience markets (Sahulat Bazaars) in Punjab by August 13, the deadline set for the project.

She also directed the authorities to set up convenience markets ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in Nowshehra Virkan, Burewala, Kabirwala, Sangla and Jalalpur, besides establishing additional convenience markets in Bahawalpur, Attock and Murree.

The Punjab CM directed the district administrations to allocate land for the convenience markets, and sought a comprehensive plan for the establishment of convenience markets.

She directed to shift convenience markets to solar energy, and said, “Shifting to solar energy will reduce electricity cost in the convenience markets by 70%.” She highlighted, “Benefit of reduction in electricity cost will be delivered to people.”

On Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, a pilot project of switching a ‘Sahulat Bazaar’ in Township Lahore to solar energy has been successfully completed. She directed the relevant authorities to release more than Rs 690 million for switching ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in the province to solar energy.

Madam Chief Minister directed to remove obstacles in the establishment of ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in Jhelum, Muzaffargarh and Narowal, and directed the authorities responsible to complete the process of identifying land for ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Attock and Murree as soon as possible. She said,”The aim of establishing ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ is to provide food items to the members of down-trodden segments of society at low prices.” She added,”Under the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, inflation is being eliminated.”

Message on International Day of Conscience

“It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to maintain traditions of love, peace and tolerance,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on the International Day of Conscience.

She added, “Conscience of inhabitants of earth must remain alive for the survival of humanity.” She noted, “United Nations’ International Day of Conscience invites us to think and act in this regards.”

The Punjab CM said, “International Day of Conscience reminds us to adhere to the universal principles of respect for fundamental freedoms.” She added, “A sense of compassion must be maintained in the conscience to ensure human well-being.”

The Chief Minister said, “Theme of International Day of Conscience for 2025 is conscious decisions for a better future.” She added, “The issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been continuously knocking on the global conscience for over 07 decades now.” She highlighted, “Plight of the oppressed Muslims of Gaza is a moment of reflection for those celebrating the International Day of Conscience.”