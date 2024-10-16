NATIONAL

Tarar calls Pakistan’s hosting of SCO summit a milestone in int’l relations

By Staff Report
APP32-270223 ISLAMABAD: February 27 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Atta Tarar addressing an important press conference. APP/TZD/FHA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar declared that Pakistan’s hosting of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit marks a significant milestone in the country’s international relations.

Speaking to reporters at the Media Facilitation Center at the Pak-China Friendship Center, Tarar addressed claims by some detractors suggesting that Pakistan had become isolated on the global stage. He emphasized that the recent visits from the leaders of major nations, including the Prime Ministers of Russia and China, serve as a testament to Pakistan’s restored reputation.

“Hosting the SCO summit is a positive development for us. After 27 years, Pakistan has once again demonstrated its capability to host an event of this magnitude,” he stated, highlighting the honor of having Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chair the summit.

Tarar noted that Islamabad, renowned as one of the most beautiful cities globally, has been meticulously adorned for this significant occasion, receiving positive feedback from foreign delegates.

He emphasized that the summit presents an opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its ability to host major international events, enhancing the country’s soft and positive image. “World leaders and delegates will leave with favorable impressions of Pakistan,” he added.

In a gesture of hospitality, the Prime Minister hosted a dinner for distinguished guests attending the SCO summit, complemented by a cultural event celebrating the heritage of member countries.

Tarar also mentioned the establishment of a Media Facilitation Center for local and international journalists covering the summit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to support their work.

During his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted key issues such as regional security, counter-terrorism, and climate change. Tarar remarked that forums like this provide crucial opportunities to discuss the challenges faced by countries in the region.

He underscored the importance of promoting cultural exchanges, noting that the shared cultural similarities among regional states play a vital role in enhancing the public and soft image of any country.

Previous article
President calls Senate session for tomorrow
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s pal Gigi Hadid makes ‘wild’ guess about her notable...

Taylor Swift’s friend Gigi Hadid revealed the real reason behind the couple’s absence from The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In response to several claims about the...

Has Angelina Jolie gone too far with plastic surgery? Fans speculate

Selena Gomez reveals ‘rare’ mental health condition

Ben Affleck resumes work after divorce troubles with Jennifer Lopez

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.