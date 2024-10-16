Tarar calls Pakistan’s hosting of SCO summit a milestone in int’l relations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar declared that Pakistan’s hosting of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit marks a significant milestone in the country’s international relations.

Speaking to reporters at the Media Facilitation Center at the Pak-China Friendship Center, Tarar addressed claims by some detractors suggesting that Pakistan had become isolated on the global stage. He emphasized that the recent visits from the leaders of major nations, including the Prime Ministers of Russia and China, serve as a testament to Pakistan’s restored reputation.

“Hosting the SCO summit is a positive development for us. After 27 years, Pakistan has once again demonstrated its capability to host an event of this magnitude,” he stated, highlighting the honor of having Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chair the summit.

Tarar noted that Islamabad, renowned as one of the most beautiful cities globally, has been meticulously adorned for this significant occasion, receiving positive feedback from foreign delegates.

He emphasized that the summit presents an opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its ability to host major international events, enhancing the country’s soft and positive image. “World leaders and delegates will leave with favorable impressions of Pakistan,” he added.

In a gesture of hospitality, the Prime Minister hosted a dinner for distinguished guests attending the SCO summit, complemented by a cultural event celebrating the heritage of member countries.

Tarar also mentioned the establishment of a Media Facilitation Center for local and international journalists covering the summit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to support their work.

During his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted key issues such as regional security, counter-terrorism, and climate change. Tarar remarked that forums like this provide crucial opportunities to discuss the challenges faced by countries in the region.

He underscored the importance of promoting cultural exchanges, noting that the shared cultural similarities among regional states play a vital role in enhancing the public and soft image of any country.