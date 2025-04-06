Karachi braces for heat as temperature expected to hit 39°C

KARACHI: Karachiites are in for another sweltering day as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a high of 39°C in the city on Sunday, with no relief expected from sea breezes during the day.

According to the Met Office, the city will experience intense sunshine and hot, dry winds as sea breezes are expected to remain cut off for most of the day. However, weather conditions may improve slightly by evening with the restoration of sea breeze flow.

Earlier in the night, Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7°C, while humidity levels stood at 64%, the department added.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is expected to prevail in most parts of the country over the next twelve hours. Morning temperatures recorded in major cities were as follows:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad: 14°C

Lahore: 22°C

Karachi: 27°C

Peshawar: 18°C

Quetta: 15°C

Gilgit: 10°C

Murree: 9°C

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is forecast for Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula, while Leh is expected to remain cold and dry.

Morning temperatures in the region were: