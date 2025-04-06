Rs1.5m looted, tents set on fire at Bloot Sharif Mela in D.I. Khan

D. I. KHAN: Violence erupted during the Bloot Sharif traditional mela in Dera Ismail Khan as unknown miscreants looted Rs1.5 million from ticket sales and set festival tents ablaze.

The mela, which is part of the annual Urs celebrations of Pir Shah Esa, descended into chaos when several armed individuals, reportedly from nearby areas, attacked stalls, shops, and ticket counters at the Mela Aspan.

According to the FIR, the culprits looted Rs1.5 million collected from match ticket sales. Witnesses reported that the attackers, carrying sticks and divided into groups, aggressively targeted hotels, sweet shops, and stalls set up for the event.

They allegedly used abusive language, harassed performers, and sought to spread panic among festival-goers. Some miscreants even attacked stage performers in the circus and set fire to tents and canopies installed at the venue, resulting in extensive damage.

Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of police reached the location. One officer resorted to aerial firing to disperse the attackers and regain control of the situation. Authorities have since registered a case against identified suspects for disrupting law and order.

It is worth noting that MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur had formally inaugurated the Dera Jatt Festival 2025 at Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium, where various traditional sports competitions are taking place as part of the larger celebrations.

Over 2,500 superior horses are participating in Mela Aspan, alongside popular events such as bull racing, donkey and car races, dog shows, tent pegging, and art exhibitions. A grand Mushaira, Qirat competition, and off-road adventure challenge are also scheduled during the multi-day festival, which will conclude on April 20.