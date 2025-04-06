Punjab CM launches Punjab’s first-ever Talent Hunt Programme

Maryam Nawaz says sports promotion pave the way for peace and development in society

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the launch of the province’s first-ever comprehensive ‘Talent Hunt Programme’ to identify and nurture young sports talent.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the CM directed the relevant departments to present a detailed implementation plan. “Young players in Punjab will be provided ample opportunities to showcase their abilities and move forward,” she stated.

The CM emphasized equal opportunities for female athletes, adding, “Women players will be given the same platforms to thrive and succeed.”

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to ensure the financial independence of the Sports Department, stressing that there must be no disruption in employee salaries. She also called for a detailed proposal for the launch of a Youth Internship Program aimed at empowering young individuals through practical training and experience.

CM’s Message on International Day of Sports for Development & Peace

“The purpose of celebrating International Day of Sports and Peace is to highlight the positive role of sports in society,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on International Day of Sports for Development & Peace.

She added, “It is also celebrated to promote peace in the world.” She highlighted, “Equal opportunities for sports are being provided to the young, the elderly, the disabled and the people from other disadvantaged segments of society.”

The chief minister said, “Sports events pave a way for peace and development in a society.” She added, “Peace and sports are inseparable, if there is peace, there will be sports.” She underscored, “Sports play an important role in instilling a spirit of teamwork, competition and tolerance in the youth.”

CM Maryam said,”Khelata Punjab program has been launched to promote sports in Punjab.” She added, “Pink Games in Punjab are a metaphor for peace and equal development.” She noted, “Government is building grounds and gymnasiums to promote sports in the province.”

The Punjab CM said, “Steps are being taken to build 300 grounds and sports complexes in Punjab.” She added, “Sports Endowment Fund will be further increased, as all possible resources will be provided to promote sports in Punjab.”