Prince Harry Livid After Being ‘Left In The Dark’ About King Charles’ Latest Health Scare

Prince Harry was kept in the dark about his father, King Charles’ recent hospital visit, according to an exclusive update shared on A Right Royal Podcast.

Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson revealed that palace officials were determined to avoid sensationalizing the King’s hospital stay. They sought to downplay the situation and ensure it didn’t appear more severe than it truly was.

Wilkinson explained, “Harry wasn’t informed because the aim was to prevent any added drama. They didn’t want to suggest the situation was more critical than it actually was.” He also recalled how, during King Charles’ previous cancer diagnosis, Harry was informed in advance and even flew back to the UK.

Further elaborating on the hospital visit, Wilkinson shared, “I was told, ‘This isn’t a drama. It’s just a minor setback.’ But considering the King has been undergoing weekly cancer treatments for over a year, and then had to cancel engagements for an unscheduled hospital visit, I saw it as a significant event.”

Along with podcast hosts Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano, and HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash, Wilkinson discussed how Queen Camilla is reportedly frustrated by her husband’s reluctance to reduce his workload. After leaving the hospital, King Charles resumed his duties, with 18 engagements lined up within the span of just 10 days. “His packed schedule before the hospital visit is hardly a coincidence,” Wilkinson remarked.