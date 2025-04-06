Peshawar transformation: Task force unveils major development plans

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting of the Task Force for Peshawar’s development, chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, reviewed ongoing uplift projects and outlined key decisions for the city’s transformation.

The Task Force was established on the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to fast-track development efforts.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Asif Khan, the Chief Minister’s Focal Person Arbab Asim Khan, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, and senior officials from PDA and WSSP.

The Task Force’s focus areas include sanitation, traffic management, beautification, and the execution of development projects. It will also provide recommendations and coordinate efforts among relevant departments. Commissioner Peshawar will oversee field activities and report progress regularly to the Task Force.

Ongoing Projects and Plans

Key updates were shared regarding ongoing projects, including the Hayatabad Trail, which is 72% complete with jogging and cycling tracks. Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah emphasized the need for sustainability planning post-completion to ensure the longevity of such projects.

Discussions also focused on restructuring the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to improve its efficiency. The Director General of PDA announced that work on a comprehensive beautification plan for the city would commence this month, with a feasibility report expected within three months.

The meeting was briefed on the timely progress of the new bus terminal project, with weekly review meetings to ensure it meets deadlines. The Chief Secretary urged strict adherence to timelines for all projects and directed PDA to prepare an action plan clearly defining responsibilities.

Sanitation and Waste Management

WSSP provided a briefing on the city’s sanitation efforts, including water supply, drainage, road sweeping, and waste collection. The Task Force was informed that action is underway to address illegal water connections, and the modernization of WSSP with digital systems is in progress. Additionally, a performance monitoring mechanism has been introduced to improve accountability among WSSP staff.

The performance of the Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) was also reviewed. The Chief Secretary instructed TMAs to formulate comprehensive sanitation plans to optimize resource utilization and maintain cleanliness.

City-Wide Cleanliness Campaign

In a significant move, the Task Force approved a city-wide Cleanliness Week campaign, set to begin on April 15. The campaign will mobilize government departments and the community to improve urban hygiene and environmental care. Activities will include street cleaning, waste collection drives, and awareness programs on maintaining a clean environment.

Traffic Management and Infrastructure

Traffic management was another focal point. The Task Force discussed the need for a comprehensive plan to alleviate congestion, enhance traffic flow, and expand road networks. Key projects include optimizing traffic signals and increasing parking facilities in the city center. A report on the status of road infrastructure highlighted areas in need of repair and maintenance.

Future Development Plans

The Task Force also addressed the challenges posed by Peshawar’s growing population, particularly in terms of affordable housing and public transport. The meeting suggested exploring partnerships with private developers and NGOs to address the housing shortage. The introduction of electric buses was also considered to reduce congestion and promote sustainable transport options.

Budget and Resource Allocation

The meeting concluded with a review of budget allocations for ongoing and future projects. The Chief Secretary instructed the Finance Secretary to ensure that necessary funds are available to support the development plans. Regular monitoring and evaluation will ensure that all projects remain on track.

The Task Force reiterated its commitment to turning Peshawar into a model city, with continued oversight to ensure that all initiatives are completed efficiently and within their respective timelines.