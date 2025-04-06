KP’s ministers, their team are ‘incompetent, ill-informed’: Azma

Proponents of ‘Tabdeeli’ distributed Rs10b to its own party members in name of Ramazan package: Punjab Minister

LAHORE: Responding to a statement by KP’s Barrister Saif, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday said that the KP government’s ministers and their team are incompetent and uninformed, completely unaware of the actual facts.

She said it’s unclear what reports they have been reading, but they certainly do not reflect reality. The fact is that, under the supervision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, special Ramazan bazaars were set up where the public received 31% relief compared to the open market. These Ramazan bazaars saw historic sales of Rs3.11 billion.

On the other hand, the KP government, which claims to bring about “Tabdeeli” distributed Rs10 billion among its own party members in the name of the Ramazan package.

Azma Bokhari further said that in Punjab, the highest amount of relief was provided to the people through the Ramadan package and special bazaars. In contrast, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not even set up a single Ramadan bazaar, she said and added, “Lies and propaganda cannot hide the corruption and theft of the KP government. Gandapur is the only Chief Minister whose own cabinet and party members are calling him corrupt and a thief.”

The Information Minister added that no corruption allegation, not even of a single penny, has been made against Maryam Nawaz’s projects even after a year. Every project in Punjab stands as a model of transparency and merit, she added.

Obscenity, vulgarity to be completely eradicated from theatres

In related development, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that despite complete guarantees from theatre owners, violations of SOPs were observed at some venues. Consequently, action is being taken solely against those who failed to comply with the regulations.

Azma Bokhari made it clear in a press talk on Sunday that her mission is the complete eradication of obscenity and vulgarity from theatres. She emphasized that theatres must have an environment where families can comfortably and safely enjoy performances.

She said that we gave theatre owners and artists a year to reform, during which all parties provided written guarantees to turn theatres into centers of family entertainment.