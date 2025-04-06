Prince Harry Gets Caught Using Harsh Words Against Royal Family At King Charles’ Coronation

Tension was high during King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023, with Prince Harry allegedly venting frustration about his treatment by the royal family, according to lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

Freeman revealed that Harry, seated next to his cousin Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, was seen expressing discontent. “I’m fed up with the way they treat me,” Harry allegedly said, with Freeman adding, “It’s not an ideal situation.”

Brooksbank reportedly responded, “It’s not the quiet life, is it?” Freeman further claimed that Harry shook his head and added, “They don’t care,” though this part was not visible in the shared footage.

Although Harry did not specify who he was referring to, it is believed he was talking about his strained relationships with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William. The feud between Harry and William, which began around 2016 when Harry started dating Meghan Markle, intensified after the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Brooksbank reportedly replied, “I haven’t time for that. Not if it’s over…” to which Harry responded, “It’s an eventuality.”

Harry’s relationship with the royal family has been a central theme in his 2023 memoir Spare, as well as in his and Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Despite efforts to mend ties with King Charles, no reconciliation has been reached.

Harry’s attendance at the coronation marked the first public appearance with the royal family since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Notably, Harry did not wear military dress, as this is reserved for working royals, and he was seated in the third row with his cousins. Meghan Markle was absent from the event, choosing to stay home with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.