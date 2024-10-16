PM Shehbaz hopes SCO summit will yield positive outcomes for regional economies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism on Wednesday that the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will produce beneficial outcomes for regional economies and uplift its people.

Chairing the meeting as the current chair of the Council, the Prime Minister welcomed guests to Islamabad and highlighted that the summit represents the collective voice and aspirations of over 40% of the world’s population.

He emphasized that the attendance of SCO leaders underscores their shared commitment to promoting cooperation, sustainable development, and regional prosperity. “The 23rd SCO CHG is a testament to the strength of ties among member states and the collaboration among diverse nations,” he stated.

The Prime Minister noted that SCO countries possess immense potential to foster development, regional peace, and stability, as well as improve the quality of life for their citizens. He urged participants to use the summit as a platform for exchanging ideas and sharing best practices to enhance economic cooperation for the betterment of their societies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif welcomed the attending leaders at the venue before a group photo was taken.

Leaders from various SCO member states in attendance include:

Li Qiang , Premier of the State Council of China

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus

Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia

Kohir Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan

Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

Zhaparov Akylbek, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

Seyyed Mohammad Atabek, Trade Minister of Iran

, Trade Minister of Iran Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India

Additionally, Mongolia participated in the summit as an Observer State, represented by Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, while Turkmenistan attended as a Special Guest, represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov.