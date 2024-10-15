NATIONAL

FIA arrests beggars disguised as pilgrims at Karachi airport

By News Desk
Jinnah International Airport is Pakistan's largest and busiest international and domestic airport. Located in Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan and capital of the province of Sindh, it is named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

KARACHI: Karachi Airport witnessed a significant operation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of two female passengers, Patil Khatoon and Subhana, who were allegedly involved in begging under the pretext of performing Umrah.

Lacking hotel bookings and travel funds, the women’s interrogation raised suspicions about their true intent.

Further investigation linked Subhana’s son, who is currently residing illegally in Saudi Arabia after traveling there on an Umrah visa in 2022, to similar begging activities. Both women have been handed over to Karachi’s Anti-Human Smuggling Circle for more in-depth legal proceedings.

The incident underscores Pakistan’s broader struggle with organized crime, particularly human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

FIA Director General Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir recently addressed these issues at the 12th session of the Conference of the Parties for the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, advocating for a comprehensive strategy to curb these crimes.

In a related effort, last month, FIA stopped Munawar Hussain and Shafia Bibi at Faisalabad Airport. Known for repeated begging trips to Iraq, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, the couple lacked proper documentation and financial proof for their travels.

The growing number of Pakistani beggars in Saudi Arabia has raised concerns among Saudi officials, fearing disruptions to the pilgrimage experience.

In response, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured that stringent measures would be implemented to control the misuse of Umrah visas and safeguard Pakistan’s international image.

Previous article
Protests over disputed rape claims intensify in Lahore and spread across Punjab
Next article
‘Ice Melting’: PM Shehbaz and India’s Jaishankar shake hands on SCO sidelines
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

New round of China-U.S. panda conservation cooperation to yield more outcomes

BEIJING: China believes that on the basis of the sound cooperation in the past, the new round of China-U.S. international giant panda conservation cooperation...

Xi urges developing system of modern military theory

Scarcity of judges multiplies judicial crises ….

Myanmar holds the key

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.