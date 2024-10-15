ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar clasped hands during a luncheon for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders, a rare encounter between the leaders of the bitterly opposed neighbors.

Jaishankar made his first trip to the neighboring country in almost ten years when he landed in Islamabad earlier today for the SCO meeting.

The 23rd meeting of the SCO’s Council of Heads of Government (CHG) is being held in Islamabad, and strict security measures are in place to guarantee a peaceful occasion.

TV footage showed the Indian FM getting a bouquet of flowers from youngsters as his jet touched down at an airfield near the capital, Islamabad.

It has been nearly a decade since a foreign minister from Pakistan’s arch-rival India visited as relations remain frosty between the two nuclear powers. Both sides have said no bilateral meeting is planned.

Relations between the two countries have gone through periods of thaw from time to time but have been largely frozen since Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties in 2019 following abrogation of Article 370 — revoking special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting of the SCO, a Eurasian security and political group formed in 2001 by Russia and China, is the highest-profile event hosted by the troubled South Asian nation in years.

PM Shehbaz will preside over the high-level meeting, which will see the participation of prime ministers and high-ranking officials from the SCO member states.

The Foreign Office, in a statement said, China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be represented by their prime ministers while Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and India’s Foreign Minister will be attending the summit.

Prime Minister of Mongolia (Observer State) and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan (Special Guest) will also participate in the meeting, it added.

As the delegates from participating countries arrived, the federal capital received a facelift with colorful lights, floral decorations, and flags and banners from SCO member states to welcome the dignitaries.

On Tuesday, a red carpet was rolled out to welcome the guests, underscoring the importance of the event and the cordial relations between the two nations.

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets to the foreign dignitaries.

Jaishankar was the last one to arrive and receive a welcome by the Pakistani officials by the filing of this report.

Earlier today, Kyrgyz premier, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase, where he was received by Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik.

Shortly after, Belarusian premier Roman Golovchenko landed at Islamabad International Airport and was welcomed by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Tajik PM Kohir Rasulzoda also landed at the same airport and was received by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui gave a warm reception to FM Meredov of Turkmenistan, who is a special guest at the SCO.

PM Shehbaz will assume the chair of the SCO CHG today for one-year period as India relinquished it after 17 months.

On Monday, the premier gave special welcome to his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, who arrived a day ahead of the commencement of the three-day activity in Islamabad.

The government had announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, with schools and businesses shut and large contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed.

The SCO summit will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, and socio-cultural linkages, and will review the organisation’s performance.

The SCO comprises Pakistan, China, India, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus — with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or “dialogue partners”.

The SCO is sometimes touted as an alternative to the Western-dominated Nato military alliance.

Analysts say the SCO is one forum where they are trying to curry regional influence.