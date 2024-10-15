Protests over disputed rape claims intensify in Lahore and spread across Punjab

Students from a private college rallied for the second day to protest against what they believe is the mishandling of a rape case involving a fellow student.

The protests began on Monday after allegations surfaced on social media claiming a female student had been raped by a college security guard. Despite the arrest of the guard and an ongoing police investigation, authorities have yet to find conclusive evidence to support the rape claims.

Tuesday saw the continuation of demonstrations, with a large group of students conducting a sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly on Charing Cross Mall Road, surrounded by a significant police presence. This followed a violent clash on Monday that resulted in injuries to 28 people, including four police officers.

Adding to the complexity, Punjab police issued a statement earlier today challenging the validity of the rape allegations. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Defence, Shehrbano Naqvi, provided additional context in an interview with ‘Geo Pakistan,’ explaining that the supposed victim had been hospitalized for unrelated medical issues ten days before the alleged incident occurred.

According to ASP Naqvi, there was confusion among the students due to two individuals having the same name, one of whom was in good health while the other was hospitalized following an accident at home.

The student unrest has spread beyond Lahore, with incidents of vandalism at a college building in Multan and disruptive protests in Jahanian and Zafarwal, where students conducted a motorcycle rally and blocked traffic by setting tires on fire. These actions prompted a police response that included arrests and the use of batons to disperse protesters.

In response to the escalating situation, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has established a six-member committee to investigate the allegations thoroughly. Lahore police are also seeking additional information from the public through the Virtual Women Police Station.

Meanwhile, the family of the girl at the center of the allegations has come forward to deny the claims of sexual assault.

In a video message, flanked by ASP Naqvi, the girl’s father and uncle—both wearing masks—expressed their astonishment at the protests and confirmed that the girl was currently in intensive care following a fall at their home.

The police have urged the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and assured that they are committed to registering cases and pursuing investigations in all alleged offenses of this nature.