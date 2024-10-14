Entertainment

Royal expert makes shocking claim about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By Agencies

A Royal expert has fueled speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living separate lives as the couple continues to make solo appearances.

Citing rumors from California, Royal historian Hugo Vickers expressed concerns about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, suggesting that their current tensions may escalate.

Speaking with The Sun, the expert predicted that in the future, this period may be viewed as the beginning of serious marital issues.

“I am picking up vibes and rumours from California that things are not actually very good between the two of them,” he said of Harry and Meghan.

He added, “I wonder whether in a year or so when we look back at this time we won’t think that this isn’t the beginning of something quite serious.”

