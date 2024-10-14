ACM Group of Industries Celebrates Consecutive Wins: Brand of Year & Best Battery Manufacturing Company of Year Excellence 2023-24

ACM Group of Industries is proud to announce two prestigious wins: “Brand of the Year 2023-24” and “Best Battery Manufacturing Company of the Year Excellence 2023-24.” These awards, presented by the Brand of the year Association and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), recognize Osaka Batteries for its exceptional performance, innovation, and consumer trust.

Since 2006, Osaka Batteries has consistently earned the Brand of the Year title, affirming its leadership in the battery industry. This year’s win is particularly special with the additional recognition of Best Battery Manufacturing Company of the Year Excellence, marking a new milestone for ACM Group of Industries. This honor is a testament to the company’s superior technology and wide range of products, making Osaka and Saga Batteries a top choice for consumers.

Both awards were received by Muhammad Mustafa Bin Talha, Chief Executive Officer of ACM Group of Industries, who shared his gratitude: “These awards reflect the relentless dedication of our entire team. We are deeply grateful to our customers and partners for their trust, which motivates us to continue delivering unmatched quality.”

Mr. Hammad Rasul – Director of Sales further added, “As a team, we will keep pushing boundaries and strive to lead the industry with innovation and excellence.”

A special thank you goes out to our trade partners, loyal customers, and our hardworking production teams for their tireless efforts. With your support, ACM Group of Industries continues to lead the charge in innovation and quality, setting new standards in the battery manufacturing industry!