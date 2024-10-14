Meghan Markle’s royal diss sparks major questions for the Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s chances at a forgiveness by the Royal Family has just been brought to light.

The chances of Meghan Markle getting any kind of forgiveness for the royal bombs she hit the Firm with has just been brought to light by experts.

The first expert to showcase their thoughts is expert, Ingrid Seward and she feels, Meghan “won’t ever be forgiven for dissing the royals”.

Whether that be because of their Oprah tell-all or the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, among other things.

However, in her interview with The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson she admitted that “I don’t see the same thing for Meghan.”

But “deep down people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him, I think they’re just very, very disappointed in him.”

Mr Wilkinson also chimed in, in agreement and admitted, “I think the Royal Family gave her so many opportunities.”

“They gave her staff, a house, paid for her wedding, gave her patronages, and made her a Commonwealth Trust ambassador. She had all these opportunities and was given so much to succeed.”

“I think they gave her everything they could, I don’t think they could have given her any more,” he also added before signing off.