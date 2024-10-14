China, Pakistan to work together toward bright future of common progress, prosperity; says Chinese Premier Li Qiang

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Premier Excellency Mr Li Qiang on Monday said that his visit to Pakistan was aimed at better sharing development opportunities between China and Pakistan and working together toward a bright future of common progress and prosperity.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a four-day bilateral visit, during which he will also attend the much-anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The esteemed Chinese guest was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Rawalpindi’s Noor Khan Airbase and welcomed with a 21-gun salute. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other top government officials were also present on the occasion.

“Through this visit, I look forward to having extensive and in-depth exchanges with Pakistan leaders and people from all sectors on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, carrying forward the traditional friendship, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, better sharing development opportunities, and working together toward a bright future of common progress and prosperity,” said the Chinese Premier in a statement soon after his landing here at the Nur Khan Airport.

Mr Li Qiang said that it gives him great pleasure to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“As soon as I stepped off the plane, I was greeted with the warm hospitality of the Pakistani side and impressed by the profound brotherly friendship between our peoples. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to convey the cordial greetings and best wishes to the friendly Pakistani government and people,” he said.

He said Pakistan is an important developing country, emerging market and mayor Muslim country. It is also China’s all-weather strategic cooperative partner and an ironclad friend widely recognized and cherished by the Chinese people, he added.

“Over the past 73 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries have consistently enjoyed a deep trust and firmly supported each other, making China-Pakistan relationship a prime example of state-to-state relations featuring friendly cooperation and mutual benefit. This June, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to China,” said the Chinese leader.

He said the two leaders further planned for accelerating the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, which provided important strategic guidance for growing the relationship and cooperation between the two sides. China is now further deepening reform comprehensively and advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through high-quality development. Pakistan is also committed to its reform and development endeavour, he added.

“At the same time, I also look forward to attending the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO Member States, and working with all skies wo further promote the Shanghai Spirit, have an m-depth exchange of views on delivering the outcomes of the Astana Summit and deepening cooperation in all areas, and build synergy in the Organization with a view to making even greater contribution to regional peace, stability and development,” he concluded.