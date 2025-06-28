Shefali Jariwala, ‘Kaanta Laga’ Star, Passes Away at 42

In a tragic turn of events, Indian actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in the hit remix “Kaanta Laga,” has passed away at the age of 42.

The reality TV star, who gained widespread fame in the early 2000s, reportedly died from a cardiac arrest late Friday night in Mumbai. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and others, but was declared dead upon arrival.

Hospital staff confirmed her death, stating that Shefali was brought to the hospital already deceased. The cause of death is suspected to be a cardiac arrest, but an official confirmation is still awaited. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and details are being kept private.

Shefali, who rose to fame in 2002 with the music video for “Kaanta Laga,” had an undeniable impact on Indian pop culture. The song earned her the nickname “Kaanta Laga Girl,” and her bold performance left a lasting impression. In addition to her music video fame, she appeared in Bollywood films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, where she won many fans for her calm and dignified demeanor.

She is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi, a well-known television actor.

Her sudden passing has shocked the entertainment world, with fans and colleagues expressing deep sorrow on social media. As of now, neither her family nor representatives have issued an official statement.