Meghan Markle faces backlash over claims of being ‘most bullied person’ in world

A journalist has strongly criticized Meghan Markle’s recent claims of being one of the world’s most bullied people, labeling her statement as “appalling.”

Speaking with GB News, Neil Wallis dismissed the Duchess of Sussex’s claim she made during a visit to a Santa Barbara youth organization as tone-deaf.

Wallis described Meghan as “Duchess Difficult” and questioned her over her claims of being a bullying victim, saying that it undermines the experiences of those who are actually suffering.

Wallis was asked by Mark Dolan if Meghan deserves the new label, to which he said, “Every syllable of it”.

“She’s an appalling woman,” the journalist continued. “The idea that you could sit there and say publicly ‘I am one of the most bullied person in the world’ to a bunch of 11-year-olds, I wonder what victims of domestic violence felt about that.”

“If someone says something appalling that really strikes at how you experience your life, particularly a victim of domestic violence, to hear someone like her in her make-up and gown to say ‘I’m bullied’, that strikes right to your core.”