PHA starts plantation of winter decorative flowers

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) began planting a variety of decorative flowers for the upcoming winter season, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo announced on Wednesday.

According to Mr Wattoo, PHA staff started planting marigold and French marigold saplings along greenbelts this week. The roads where these flowers have been planted include Gulberg Main Boulevard, Canal Road, Jail Road, Doctor’s Hospital, Gulberg Main Market, Ali Zeb Road, and Sabzazar Main Boulevard.

Marigolds are prized for their bright blooms, low maintenance, and easy cultivation. Popular in gardens worldwide, they are admired for their beauty, cultural value, and use in pest control.

Among the three main types, French marigolds are compact, growing 6-12 inches tall, and feature single or double flowers.

Mr Wattoo further announced that the PHA has also cultivated Indian Dahlia seedlings in its Murree nursery. This week, the seedlings will be transferred to 12- and 14-inch pots. Once fully grown, they will be showcased at PHA’s annual floral exhibition, he added.

He added that the PHA is committed to transforming Lahore into a true city of gardens and flowers.

