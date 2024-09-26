Abbasi urges CJP to retire upon completion of his term

MURREE: Former prime minister and Awam Pakistan Party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called for Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to retire upon completion his tenure.

Speaking to the media at the Murree Press Club on Wednesday, Abbasi stressed that Pakistan is facing severe political turmoil. “The country is in a state of political instability and unrest. There is no option but to run the country according to the Constitution,” he said.

Abbasi criticised the lack of transparency in recent constitutional amendments. “Parliament is unaware of the constitutional amendments being made. Attempts have been made to undermine the Constitution in the dead of night,” he remarked, reiterating that Justice Isa should retire after completing his term.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s political history, the former premier said, “Every election in Pakistan has been rigged, yet no one has learned any lessons. The people’s mandate has also been stolen.”

Abbasi went on to comment on the political leadership of both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan. “Nawaz Sharif abandoned his ‘respect the vote’ narrative. Imran Khan came to end corruption, but today, corruption has increased tenfold,” he stated.

He further criticised the current government’s performance, saying it has failed to gain public support. “The present government has completely failed in securing the backing of the people,” Abbasi concluded.