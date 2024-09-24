MDCAT 2024 results announced. Check here

The results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) have been announced by Khyber Medical University (KMU). This year’s results saw two students securing the top position with an impressive score of 194 marks.

Out of the 41,671 candidates who participated in the MDCAT on September 22, a total of 670 students passed the exam with more than 181 marks, reflecting a competitive pool of aspiring medical professionals.

On Sunday, the medical college admission test was conducted across the country under the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) supervision. The University of Health Sciences (UHS) had asked law enforcement departments to ensure tight security measures to ensure a smooth and secure testing process.