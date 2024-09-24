Amber Heard breaks silence on ‘defaming’ Johnny Depp controversy

Amber Heard, who relocated to Madrid after her highly publicised trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022, shared her thoughts on her new life.

When approached by journalists in Madrid, Heard stated, “I love living in Madrid. Spain is a wonderful country, and I’m extremely grateful to be able to enjoy this stage of my life.”

The Aquaman star emphasised her desire to move on from the past controversy by stating, “I don’t feel the need to talk about my past anymore; I’m focused on my present and my happiness.”

Heard’s comments come as Depp prepares to appear on Spain’s popular late-night show El Hormiguero with Pablo Motos.

The 2022 trial ruled in Depp’s favour, finding Heard guilty of defaming him.

Since then, Heard has maintained a low profile, enjoying her life in Madrid with her daughter.

The actress, who relocated to Spain after her highly publicised trial, shared her affection for the country.

“What I love the most about Spain is the country’s moral values,” she said. “Also, the people, the vibes. People here are very respectful and happy. I appreciate that.”

Post-verdict, Heard prioritises her three-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. She’s often spotted taking Oonagh to local parks or swimming classes.

For the work front, the Justice League alum has been actively engaged in various projects. Notably, she starred in In Fire alongside Eduardo Noriega and reprised her role as Mera in Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa.