NATIONAL

MDCAT students stage protest over out of syllabus exam claims

By News Desk

Medical university students gathered in Islamabad to protest against the Medical and Dental College Admission Test — MD CAT— alleging that the examination contained more than 20 questions that were outside the prescribed syllabus.

The protesters questioned the exam’s fairness and the integrity of the assessment process and expressed their concerns, stating that the inclusion of questions not covered in their coursework significantly impacted their ability to perform well on the test.

Protesters called for immediate action from educational authorities to address their grievances and ensure that future examinations adhere strictly to the syllabus.

The protesting students demanded a review of the MD CAT and requested a fair opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge without being disadvantaged by irrelevant content

News Desk
News Desk

