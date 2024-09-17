Matthew Perry’s death linked to Hollywood ‘drug ring’ in new TMZ documentary

A new documentary from TMZ is uncovering a troubling aspect of Hollywood, connecting Matthew Perry’s tragic death to a suspected celebrity drug ring. TMZ Investigates: Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring*, which aired on September 16 on FOX and is now available for streaming on Hulu, dives deep into the circumstances surrounding the Friends star’s death and explores the alleged involvement of unethical doctors, drug dealers, and enablers.

The one-hour special features insights from notable figures such as *Botched* star Dr. Terry Dubrow, TV personality Kelly Osbourne, and former DEA agent Bill Bodner. It sheds light on the role of unscrupulous medical professionals and rehabilitation centers in exploiting celebrities battling addiction.

In a preview clip, former DEA agent Bodner explains the dangerous allure of fame and money, stating, “When there’s money or celebrity involved, it leads to diversion outside of ethical bounds.” Supporting this, Kelly Osbourne reveals a personal experience, admitting, “All my drug dealers were doctors,” highlighting how medical professionals can sometimes be complicit in enabling addiction.

Perry, who was 54 when he passed away in October 2023 due to an accidental ketamine overdose at his Los Angeles home, had been candid about his long-standing struggle with addiction. The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into his death, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including two doctors, in August 2024.

The documentary suggests that Perry may have been taken advantage of by those who were supposed to help him, raising questions about the darker side of Hollywood’s relationship with addiction and the medical professionals involved.