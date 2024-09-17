World

Prince Harry takes huge step to secure Archie, Lilibet future amid royal war

Prince Harry is reportedly preparing to take a significant step to ensure the financial security of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, amid the ongoing tensions with the royal family.

As the Duke of Sussex turned 40, he inherited a substantial sum of between £7 million and £8 million from his late great-grandmother, Queen Mother. This inheritance comes from a trust fund that she established for her grandchildren, into which she placed the majority of her £70 million estate. Harry’s share is believed to be around 10 percent of this wealth.

According to a source who spoke to Woman’s Day magazine, Harry intends to safeguard this inheritance for his children’s future. “He wants to set aside the money for Archie, who is now five, and Lilibet, who is three,” the insider revealed.

In addition to securing his children’s future, Harry recently reflected on the transformative impact of fatherhood. Marking his 40th birthday on September 15, he shared a heartfelt message through a statement issued via BBC, expressing the joys of raising his two children.

“Becoming a father to two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a new perspective on life and intensified my focus on all my endeavors,” Harry said. He further emphasized that “being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys.”

