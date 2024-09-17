Shocking details surrounding Prince William and Harry’s relationship revealed

Prince William and Prince Harry have not always shared a particularly close relationship, a royal commentator has claimed. Speaking with a private news outlet, royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed that, contrary to popular belief, the brothers only grew closer after the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Seward shared an interesting recollection, stating that Harry noticed a change in his older brother after William took a gap year. “I remember Harry saying, ‘He’s much nicer now,’ after William went on his gap year during Operation Raleigh,” Seward explained. “So this idea that they were always very close is a myth.”

She further elaborated that the brothers became closer only after Diana’s death, as they were the only two who truly understood the pain of losing her. However, Seward added, “They weren’t very close as youngsters, but their shared grief brought them together.”

Additionally, Seward touched on how Princess Diana was concerned about her younger son’s future, especially after witnessing moments where Harry felt overlooked by a key royal figure. She recounted how the Queen Mother would invite William to sit beside her, often ignoring Harry, which deeply upset Diana.