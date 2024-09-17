World

Shocking details surrounding Prince William and Harry’s relationship revealed

By Web Desk

Prince William and Prince Harry have not always shared a particularly close relationship, a royal commentator has claimed. Speaking with a private news outlet, royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed that, contrary to popular belief, the brothers only grew closer after the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Seward shared an interesting recollection, stating that Harry noticed a change in his older brother after William took a gap year. “I remember Harry saying, ‘He’s much nicer now,’ after William went on his gap year during Operation Raleigh,” Seward explained. “So this idea that they were always very close is a myth.”

She further elaborated that the brothers became closer only after Diana’s death, as they were the only two who truly understood the pain of losing her. However, Seward added, “They weren’t very close as youngsters, but their shared grief brought them together.”

Additionally, Seward touched on how Princess Diana was concerned about her younger son’s future, especially after witnessing moments where Harry felt overlooked by a key royal figure. She recounted how the Queen Mother would invite William to sit beside her, often ignoring Harry, which deeply upset Diana.

Previous article
Prince Harry takes huge step to secure Archie, Lilibet future amid royal war
Next article
King Charles and Prince William wished Harry on his 40th birthday, here’s why
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to tears by Kate’s shock message

Kate Middleton’s recent message, shared after completing her chemotherapy treatment, has reportedly left Meghan Markle with "complicated feelings," according to a private news outlet....

8 dead, thousands injured as handheld pagers explode in Lebanon | Video

Prince William plans second ‘honeymoon’ amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle

King Charles confirms Prince Harry’s royal title

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.