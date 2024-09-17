Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to tears by Kate’s shock message

Kate Middleton’s recent message, shared after completing her chemotherapy treatment, has reportedly left Meghan Markle with “complicated feelings,” according to a private news outlet. In a heartfelt video, the Princess of Wales expressed relief at finishing her treatment and shared her excitement about returning to her royal duties.

While Meghan is pleased about Kate’s positive health update, insiders reveal that the Duchess of Sussex also feels a sense of inner conflict regarding her and Prince Harry’s current position. A source told Closer that “Meghan is incredibly relieved that Kate is healthy again, but her emotions about the video are complicated.”

The source went on to explain that both Meghan and Harry are still grappling with a sense of guilt over the public nature of their past complaints about the royal family, especially regarding Kate. “There’s a lingering regret for going so public with their grievances. At the time, Meghan felt they had no other choice, but now, with cooler heads, she acknowledges that it could have been handled more discreetly,” the insider added.

The insider further claimed that Kate’s video brought these emotions to the surface for Meghan, stating, “Watching Kate’s update was tough for her. It stirred up old feelings, and it’s undoubtedly difficult for both her and Harry to process.”

In her recent health update, Princess Kate reflected on the challenges her family has faced over the last nine months. She described the cancer journey as “complex, scary, and unpredictable” and shared how it brought her face-to-face with vulnerabilities she had never considered before, providing her with a fresh perspective on life. While acknowledging the long path ahead to full recovery, Kate also expressed gratitude for the support she has received.