JI warns of eroding trust in judiciary over selective judge appointments

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has accused the federal government of cherry-picking judges for the Supreme Court, warning that such actions could erode public trust in the judiciary.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Rehman expressed concerns about judicial appointments and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to clarify his stance on the matter, particularly regarding the age of judges. He emphasized the need for transparency, stating that people’s confidence in the judiciary would diminish if selective appointments were made.

“I hope the CJP will come forward and make it clear to the nation that he has no interest in extending his tenure,” Rehman added.

He also cautioned the government to avoid interfering in judicial matters or making amendments to the constitution, which had previously been agreed upon by all.

Rehman urged the government to take notice of remarks made by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who disclosed that his family was receiving threats from unknown sources.

He further commented on the worsening situation in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stressing that it should be a matter of concern for security agencies and the government.

Rehman concluded by highlighting growing public support for Jamaat-e-Islami, noting that many were joining the party in search of hope. He also demanded a reduction in power bills, pointing to increasing unemployment across the country.