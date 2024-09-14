Lahore ATC summons JIT head in May 9 cases, extends interim bail for PTI leaders

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has summoned the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in connection with the 9 May cases, questioning their absence from court proceedings.

The court was hearing interim bail applications involving several high-profile accused, including former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati. During the session, Judge Arshad Javed raised concerns over the JIT head’s failure to appear, stressing the importance of their presence.

Fawad Chaudhry defended his position, asserting that he had no involvement in the 9 May events and did not participate in the alleged conspiracy meeting on 7 May. He explained that his tweets in May only discussed the possible consequences if judicial orders were not implemented.

The ATC postponed the hearing, ordering the JIT head to attend future sessions. In related developments, interim bail for PTI leaders and activists involved in the Jinnah House attack and arson cases was extended until 8 October. Opposition leader Omar Ayub and others also had their bail extended.

As their interim bail period expired, Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with other PTI leaders, including Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Azam Swati, and Farhat Abbas, appeared in court. However, the hearing was adjourned following Judge Khalid Arshad’s transfer.

The accused are seeking interim bail in the Jinnah House attack case.