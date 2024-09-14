NATIONAL

Lahore ATC summons JIT head in May 9 cases, extends interim bail for PTI leaders

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has summoned the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in connection with the 9 May cases, questioning their absence from court proceedings.

The court was hearing interim bail applications involving several high-profile accused, including former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati. During the session, Judge Arshad Javed raised concerns over the JIT head’s failure to appear, stressing the importance of their presence.

Fawad Chaudhry defended his position, asserting that he had no involvement in the 9 May events and did not participate in the alleged conspiracy meeting on 7 May. He explained that his tweets in May only discussed the possible consequences if judicial orders were not implemented.

The ATC postponed the hearing, ordering the JIT head to attend future sessions. In related developments, interim bail for PTI leaders and activists involved in the Jinnah House attack and arson cases was extended until 8 October. Opposition leader Omar Ayub and others also had their bail extended.

As their interim bail period expired, Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with other PTI leaders, including Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Azam Swati, and Farhat Abbas, appeared in court. However, the hearing was adjourned following Judge Khalid Arshad’s transfer.

The accused are seeking interim bail in the Jinnah House attack case.

Previous article
Punjab slashes court fees, notification issued
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Iran says new research satellite launched into orbit: report

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday blasted a new research satellite into orbit, state media said, in the latest such development for an aerospace programme that...

Kashmiris will persist until freedom is achieved, says APHC-AJK

Moscow will never prevail in Ukraine war, says Biden

Calls for justice as Kashmiri women’s suffering exposed at Geneva event

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.