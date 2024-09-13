NATIONAL

FIA files FIR against KP CM adviser, ace official, and vlogger for defaming judge

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a special adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a KP Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) official, and a vlogger for allegedly defaming Judge Humayun Dilawar in a land dispute case.

The ACE KP had initially registered the FIR on September 9, targeting Judge Dilawar, his elderly father, an uncle, and a brother over the land dispute. The following day, arrest warrants were issued by a judicial magistrate in Bannu.

The FIA’s action stems from a complaint by Ahmed Sadiq Khan, the judge’s nephew, who alleged that the accused—retired Brigadier Mohammad Musaddiq Abbasi, ACE KP’s official Mujahid Ali Shah, vlogger Imran Riaz Khan, and others—had tarnished the reputation of Judge Dilawar and his family.

Judge Dilawar had previously convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 5, 2023, for failing to declare Toshakhana gifts in his asset declarations.

The FIR claims that ACE head constable Shah shared the arrest warrants on social media. It also indicates that Abbasi recorded a statement concerning the ACE case.

The FIA has highlighted that the alleged actions fall under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, pertaining to privacy violations. The investigation will also look into the involvement of PTI Canada’s X handle.

Judge Dilawar’s brother received protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday and appeared before the Bannu magistrate on Thursday, who subsequently retracted the arrest warrants. The case relates to a land purchase in Bannu from 1970, which was later developed into a housing scheme with approvals from the previous PTI government. The current KP administration is accused of targeting the family after taking office following the February 8 elections.

Abbasi, in a video message, alleged that the judge and his family had manipulated court documents to illegally seize the land.

Previous article
PTI’s Gohar Ali urges CJP to clarify stance on extension
Next article
IHC overturns ATC decision of physical remand for PTI MNAs, grants judicial custody
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Several int’l airlines seek licenses to operate in Pakistan

KARACHI: Several new airlines are planning to launch operations in various cities across Pakistan, according to sources from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on...

PM calls for global financial reforms to achieve SDGs and UN summit

Indian Supreme Court frees Kejriwal, questions linger over his arrest

Alleged lynching of a Black man in Henderson, North Carolina sparks concern

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.