FIA files FIR against KP CM adviser, ace official, and vlogger for defaming judge

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a special adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a KP Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) official, and a vlogger for allegedly defaming Judge Humayun Dilawar in a land dispute case.

The ACE KP had initially registered the FIR on September 9, targeting Judge Dilawar, his elderly father, an uncle, and a brother over the land dispute. The following day, arrest warrants were issued by a judicial magistrate in Bannu.

The FIA’s action stems from a complaint by Ahmed Sadiq Khan, the judge’s nephew, who alleged that the accused—retired Brigadier Mohammad Musaddiq Abbasi, ACE KP’s official Mujahid Ali Shah, vlogger Imran Riaz Khan, and others—had tarnished the reputation of Judge Dilawar and his family.

Judge Dilawar had previously convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 5, 2023, for failing to declare Toshakhana gifts in his asset declarations.

The FIR claims that ACE head constable Shah shared the arrest warrants on social media. It also indicates that Abbasi recorded a statement concerning the ACE case.

The FIA has highlighted that the alleged actions fall under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, pertaining to privacy violations. The investigation will also look into the involvement of PTI Canada’s X handle.

Judge Dilawar’s brother received protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday and appeared before the Bannu magistrate on Thursday, who subsequently retracted the arrest warrants. The case relates to a land purchase in Bannu from 1970, which was later developed into a housing scheme with approvals from the previous PTI government. The current KP administration is accused of targeting the family after taking office following the February 8 elections.

Abbasi, in a video message, alleged that the judge and his family had manipulated court documents to illegally seize the land.